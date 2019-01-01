Login or Create an Account
All entrants need an account to enter.
If this is your first time to our website, please Create A New Account on the right. If you have already created a new account on this system, Login on the left.
ILPOTY 2021
Login
Create a New Account
Please note your entry must have been photographed on or after 1 January 2019.
Entries close 15 November 2021.
To read the full rules and conditions of the competition, click here.
If you wish to contact us, please use the email address below.